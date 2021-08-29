Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT Sells 2,472 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT reduced its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,472 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for about 3.6% of Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ICE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,430,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,090 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,250,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,375,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth $2,187,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $206,529.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $240,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,645 shares of company stock worth $673,410 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ICE traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,598,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,159. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.41 and a 52 week high of $122.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.52. The company has a market capitalization of $66.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.72.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.