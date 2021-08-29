Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT Sells 554 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT trimmed its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Chubb makes up about 2.0% of Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.06.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,506. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,024 shares of company stock worth $8,681,754. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $186.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,561,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $111.93 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The company has a market cap of $81.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.35.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

