Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Announces $0.48 Dividend

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.4773 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.31. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $9.59.

ARESF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.75 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$12.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

