ASD Market Capitalization Tops $278.70 Million (ASD)

ASD (CURRENCY:ASD) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ASD has a market cap of $278.70 million and $3.94 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000865 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ASD Coin Profile

ASD (ASD) is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

ASD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

