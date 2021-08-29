ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Short Interest Update

ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 450,800 shares, a decline of 34.3% from the July 29th total of 686,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,502.7 days.

OTCMKTS:ASCCF opened at $22.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.44. ASICS has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $25.20.

Asics Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of sports goods. It offers sports wear, sports shoes, and sports equipment. It operates through the following segments: Japan, America Area, Europe Area, Oceania Area, South East Area & South Asia Area, East Asia Area, and Others. The area segments are involved in the manufacture and sale of sporting goods.

