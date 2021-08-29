ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 6,015.38 ($78.59).

Several analysts have weighed in on ASC shares. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,300 ($95.37) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 5,750 ($75.12) to GBX 5,000 ($65.33) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

In related news, insider Nick Beighton sold 29,558 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,100 ($66.63), for a total transaction of £1,507,458 ($1,969,503.53).

LON ASC opened at GBX 3,927 ($51.31) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,287.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67. The firm has a market cap of £3.92 billion and a PE ratio of 22.41. ASOS has a 52-week low of GBX 3,652 ($47.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

