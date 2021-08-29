Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,043 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,604 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PTC were worth $7,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC during the first quarter valued at $220,629,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in PTC by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,358,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,657,000 after purchasing an additional 602,850 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in PTC in the first quarter valued at about $78,945,000. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in PTC by 62.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 960,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,144,000 after buying an additional 370,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in PTC by 612.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 353,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,710,000 after buying an additional 304,163 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $131.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 65.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.36 and a 52 week high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.83.

In related news, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $664,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total transaction of $1,997,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 666,919 shares in the company, valued at $88,793,595.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,760. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

