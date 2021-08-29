Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,932 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $7,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 404.3% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 799,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,342,000 after acquiring an additional 640,948 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 48.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,855,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $138,028,000 after acquiring an additional 609,375 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 868.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 575,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,792,000 after acquiring an additional 515,881 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $405,955,000 after acquiring an additional 442,441 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 1,565.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 449,836 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 422,828 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $79.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.16. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.81 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.12.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

