Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Short Interest Down 38.2% in August

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 38.2% from the July 29th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARGGY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARGGY opened at $26.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.60. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $31.48.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc engages in designing, engineering and manufacturing luxury cars. Its current line-up comprises three core models of the new generation of products: one grand tourer (“”GT””) (DB11), one sports car (Vantage), and one super GT (DBS Superleggera). The company also produces one four-door, four-seat sports coupe (Rapide S), Aston Martin Vulcan and Vanquish Zagato models.

