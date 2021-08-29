AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 9,401.67 ($122.83).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a £102 ($133.26) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,950 ($130.00) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

LON:AZN opened at GBX 8,565 ($111.90) on Friday. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,848 ($115.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8,478.66. The company has a market cap of £132.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a GBX 64.80 ($0.85) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.36%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

