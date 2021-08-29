Astro Aerospace Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASDN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Astro Aerospace Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASDN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 73,100 shares, a growth of 54.2% from the July 29th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of ASDN stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.47. Astro Aerospace has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $7.34.
Astro Aerospace Company Profile
Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Astro Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astro Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.