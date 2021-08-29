Astro Aerospace Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASDN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Astro Aerospace Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASDN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 73,100 shares, a growth of 54.2% from the July 29th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of ASDN stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.47. Astro Aerospace has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $7.34.

Astro Aerospace Company Profile

Astro Aerospace Ltd. is a research and development company, which engages in the creation of aerial drones used for carrying passengers and cargo. The company was founded on March 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Lewisville, TX.

