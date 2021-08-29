Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.63.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRA opened at $14.70 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $28.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.77.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. Equities research analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $81,829.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $26,964.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,696.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,280 shares of company stock valued at $313,133 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,720,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,047,000 after purchasing an additional 770,922 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 14.3% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,704,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,808,000 after purchasing an additional 965,274 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,514,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,852,000 after purchasing an additional 806,190 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 6,885,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,872,000 after purchasing an additional 22,163 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,704,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,250,000 after purchasing an additional 351,334 shares during the period.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

