Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the July 29th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Atento in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Atento in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Atento by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 11,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Atento by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. 45.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATTO stock opened at $23.32 on Friday. Atento has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $29.65. The company has a market cap of $349.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Atento had a negative return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $382.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atento will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Atento from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atento from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

About Atento

Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

