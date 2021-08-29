Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Stake Raised by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 141.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,180 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Athene were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gillson Capital LP lifted its stake in Athene by 288.5% in the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 395,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,943,000 after acquiring an additional 293,847 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Athene by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,433,000 after purchasing an additional 168,674 shares in the last quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter worth about $4,319,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter worth about $1,665,000. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter worth about $2,326,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Athene alerts:

ATH opened at $65.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $70.37.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATH shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised their price target on Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist lowered Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Athene presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.98.

In other Athene news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $25,224.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $59,288.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,174 shares of company stock valued at $984,920 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Athene Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH).

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.