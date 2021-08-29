Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, an increase of 56.8% from the July 29th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $10.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.73.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,579,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,306,000 after acquiring an additional 79,043 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 291,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 104,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

