Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 164,100 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the July 29th total of 254,700 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 50,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ATLC opened at $56.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $942.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.01. Atlanticus has a 52-week low of $8.47 and a 52-week high of $57.25.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.14. Atlanticus had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 125.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlanticus will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 2,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $117,517.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,931,833.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 4,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $199,348.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 430,571 shares in the company, valued at $17,252,979.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,292 shares of company stock valued at $2,850,860. 49.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlanticus in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. CNH Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 463.5% in the first quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 354,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,745,000 after buying an additional 291,399 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlanticus in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlanticus in the first quarter worth approximately $725,000. 17.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATLC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Atlanticus from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Atlanticus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

