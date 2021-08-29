Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its position in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,291 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Atlas were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlas by 6.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atlas by 2.1% in the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 125,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Atlas by 15.8% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 20,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlas in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 55.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.14.

ATCO opened at $14.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Atlas Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $14.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Atlas had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $393.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Atlas’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

