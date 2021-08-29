Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC) by 304.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285,580 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Atlas Crest Investment worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Atlas Crest Investment by 672.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Atlas Crest Investment in the first quarter worth $39,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Atlas Crest Investment in the first quarter worth $101,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Crest Investment in the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Crest Investment in the first quarter worth $150,000. 32.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlas Crest Investment stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. Atlas Crest Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $18.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to engage in the business of designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility that can carry passengers for 60 miles at speeds of up to 150 mph.

