Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Short Interest Update

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 51.6% from the July 29th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 94.0 days.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of AMIVF stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $11.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.59.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

