Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG) vs. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Head to Head Review

Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG) and BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Augusta Gold has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BHP Group has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

4.7% of BHP Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.2% of Augusta Gold shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of BHP Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Augusta Gold and BHP Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Augusta Gold N/A N/A -$11.96 million N/A N/A BHP Group $60.82 billion 1.61 $11.30 billion $6.74 9.88

BHP Group has higher revenue and earnings than Augusta Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Augusta Gold and BHP Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Augusta Gold N/A -143.62% -37.31% BHP Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Augusta Gold and BHP Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Augusta Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 BHP Group 1 7 9 0 2.47

Summary

BHP Group beats Augusta Gold on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada. It also owns, controls, or has acquired mineral rights on Federal patented and unpatented mining claims in the state of Nevada for the purpose of exploration and potential development of metals on a total of approximately 7,800 acres of land. The company was formerly known as Bullfrog Gold Corp. and changed its name to Augusta Gold Corp. in January 2021. Augusta Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold. The Iron Ore segment refers to mining of iron ore. The Coal segment focuses on metallurgical coal and energy coal. The company was founded on August 13, 1885 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

