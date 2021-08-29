Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 62,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the July 29th total of 92,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 382,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUNFF opened at $0.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.08 million, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66. The company has a current ratio of 25.85, a quick ratio of 25.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Aurcana Silver has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $0.99.

About Aurcana Silver

Aurcana Silver Corp. is an exploration company. It engages in the mining and exploration of silver properties. The company operates through Shafter Project, a silver deposit located in Presidio County, southwest Texas. Aurcana Silver was founded on October 12, 1917 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

