Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bloom Burton raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In related news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $69,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,936,393.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $297,400 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUPH. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,069,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,806,000 after buying an additional 1,315,032 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,627,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,009,000 after buying an additional 3,320,601 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 788,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,216,000 after buying an additional 24,462 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 781,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,149,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the second quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 641,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,309,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $17.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 0.52. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.35.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 242.26% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. The company had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

