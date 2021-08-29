Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.69.

ALV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Autoliv from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $89.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $68.49 and a fifty-two week high of $108.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.99. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.87.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.18). Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.40) earnings per share. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is presently 78.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Autoliv by 661.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,019,000 after acquiring an additional 440,412 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at about $544,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Autoliv by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Autoliv by 229.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 172,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,989,000 after acquiring an additional 119,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Autoliv by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.