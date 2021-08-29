Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stake Boosted by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $1,605,844 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $208.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.30. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.31 and a 52 week high of $217.15.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

Several brokerages have commented on ADP. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.79.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

