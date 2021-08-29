Avalanche (AVAX) Trading Up 15.7% This Week

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Avalanche has a market cap of $8.77 billion and $1.15 billion worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for about $50.22 or 0.00102948 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $141.01 or 0.00289058 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00011653 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00048136 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00017071 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003694 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 388,060,093 coins and its circulating supply is 174,556,155 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Avalanche Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

