Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Purchased by Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 464,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,819 shares during the quarter. Avery Dennison comprises about 4.0% of Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. owned approximately 0.56% of Avery Dennison worth $97,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

In other Avery Dennison news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.11, for a total transaction of $316,259.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,302,357.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock traded up $1.45 on Friday, hitting $226.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,419. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $113.06 and a 1 year high of $228.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.27. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

AVY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $227.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.73.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

See Also: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.