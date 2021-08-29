Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.58 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) to post sales of $68.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Aviat Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.90 million and the highest is $70.00 million. Aviat Networks reported sales of $66.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aviat Networks will report full year sales of $280.90 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $296.97 million, with estimates ranging from $292.00 million to $300.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aviat Networks.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 24.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aviat Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Aviat Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Aviat Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Aviat Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 50,343 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Aviat Networks by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 28,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aviat Networks by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Aviat Networks by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks stock opened at $35.57 on Friday. Aviat Networks has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $43.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.49. The company has a market cap of $397.10 million, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.16.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

