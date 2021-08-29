Axe (AXE) Trading Up 18.9% This Week

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One Axe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0581 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges. Axe has a total market capitalization of $305,422.39 and $48,551.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Axe has traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Axe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $413.86 or 0.00848383 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 99% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

AXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.