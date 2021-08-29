Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $474.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) to announce $474.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Azul’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $422.25 million to $560.29 million. Azul posted sales of $149.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 217%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Azul will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Azul.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $321.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.06 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on AZUL shares. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Azul from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Azul by 845.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Azul during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Azul during the first quarter worth about $86,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Azul during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Azul during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Azul stock opened at $22.63 on Friday. Azul has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $29.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.57.

About Azul

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

