AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) Short Interest Update

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decline of 41.5% from the July 29th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZRX. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in AzurRx BioPharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in AzurRx BioPharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in AzurRx BioPharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in AzurRx BioPharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in AzurRx BioPharma by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 18,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AzurRx BioPharma stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.49. AzurRx BioPharma has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $2.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AZRX. Zacks Investment Research cut AzurRx BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

About AzurRx BioPharma

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. Its therapeutic products administer patients as oral non-systemic biologics. The company's lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency.

