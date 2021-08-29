B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.15.

BTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on B2Gold to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, Senior Officer Roger Richer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.82, for a total transaction of C$144,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 403,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,946,031.62. Also, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 14,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.63, for a total value of C$82,411.94. Insiders have sold a total of 149,720 shares of company stock worth $736,745 over the last ninety days.

Shares of TSE:BTO opened at C$4.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. B2Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.65 and a 1 year high of C$9.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

