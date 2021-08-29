Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Short Interest Update

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 98,500 shares, a drop of 40.8% from the July 29th total of 166,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 98.5 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BADFF. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$36.50 to C$34.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Badger Infrastructure Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.53. 4,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $36.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.12.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of soil excavation servces. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S., and Corporate. The Canada and U.S. segments offer non-destructive excavating services. The Corporate segment includes share-based plans, and finance costs from the firm’s credit facilities.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.