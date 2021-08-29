Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Bought by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,618,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,151,212. The stock has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.01. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.41 and a 1-year high of $354.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BIDU shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Baidu from $333.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.