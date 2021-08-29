Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Purchased by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,172 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,763 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $26,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,127,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,767 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 602.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,602,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $348,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,150 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter worth about $231,635,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,723,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $375,043,000 after purchasing an additional 834,614 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,439,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $530,639,000 after purchasing an additional 808,683 shares during the period. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

BIDU stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.26. 3,618,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,151,212. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.41 and a 1-year high of $354.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Several brokerages recently commented on BIDU. CLSA dropped their target price on Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Baidu from $333.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.00.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.