Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stock Holdings Lessened by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,989 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 44,646 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Baidu were worth $9,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Baidu by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at $18,462,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, United Maritime Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 64,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.00.

Shares of BIDU opened at $153.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.41 and a 52 week high of $354.82.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

