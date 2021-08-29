BakeryToken Price Hits $2.74 on Major Exchanges (BAKE)

BakeryToken (CURRENCY:BAKE) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One BakeryToken coin can now be purchased for $2.74 or 0.00005614 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BakeryToken has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. BakeryToken has a market cap of $480.52 million and approximately $108.84 million worth of BakeryToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BakeryToken alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000482 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

BakeryToken Coin Profile

BakeryToken (BAKE) is a coin. BakeryToken’s total supply is 287,549,763 coins and its circulating supply is 175,475,175 coins. BakeryToken’s official message board is medium.com/@BakerySwap . BakeryToken’s official Twitter account is @bakery_swap . BakeryToken’s official website is www.bakeryswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BakerySwap is like Uniswap, but designed to be faster and cheaper. In addition to all of the above, liquidity providers will also be rewarded with BAKE tokens from which they can earn a share of BakerySwap’s trading fees and use for voting as part of BakerySwap’s governance. “

Buying and Selling BakeryToken

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BakeryToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BakeryToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BakeryToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BakeryToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BakeryToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.