Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Bought by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.21% of Balchem worth $8,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Balchem by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Balchem by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 198,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,041,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 13.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 9.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $137.87 on Friday. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.60 and a fifty-two week high of $139.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 12.08%. On average, analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BCPC. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens lowered Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In related news, CAO William A. Backus sold 10,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total transaction of $1,388,850.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 12,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,641,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

