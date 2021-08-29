Ballast Inc. Makes New $1.38 Million Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ballast Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 400 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000. Amazon.com comprises about 0.6% of Ballast Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $50,000. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,349.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,461.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,177 shares of company stock worth $13,783,642. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

