Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Short Interest Update

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, an increase of 69.8% from the July 29th total of 58,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 250.0 days.

BNMDF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Banca Mediolanum in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.20 target price on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.20.

BNMDF stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. Banca Mediolanum has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $10.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89.

Banca Mediolanum Company Profile

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

