Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Short Interest Update

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, an increase of 69.8% from the July 29th total of 58,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 250.0 days.

BNMDF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Banca Mediolanum in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.20 target price on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.20.

Get Banca Mediolanum alerts:

BNMDF stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. Banca Mediolanum has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $10.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89.

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Banca Mediolanum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banca Mediolanum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.