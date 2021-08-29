Band Protocol (BAND) 24 Hour Volume Hits $47.15 Million

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. During the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Band Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.92 or 0.00018292 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $314.02 million and $47.15 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com . The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

