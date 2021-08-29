Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Shares Sold by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd decreased its holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,955 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned 0.13% of Bandwidth worth $4,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 100.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 377.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAND stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.12. 232,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,719. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.39 and a 1-year high of $198.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 53.09 and a beta of 0.46.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

BAND has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.22 price target for the company. assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.77.

In other news, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total value of $62,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,733.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 528 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $71,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,189 shares in the company, valued at $835,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,972 shares of company stock worth $249,551. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

