Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,405,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,166 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 2.8% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $57,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,039,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,476,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,155 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Bank of America by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,758,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822,558 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271,853 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Bank of America by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,800,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,429,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 33,352,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,290,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,630 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BAC opened at $42.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $43.49. The company has a market capitalization of $357.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.06.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

