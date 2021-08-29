Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 86.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,993 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,946 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BOH. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 366.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

BOH opened at $85.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.77 and a fifty-two week high of $99.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.27.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 15.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is 69.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total value of $520,595.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,066,590.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,505,881.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,999 shares of company stock valued at $4,695,290. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.