Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 344,230 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 49,935 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Bank of Montreal worth $35,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth about $1,740,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

BMO stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.65. 747,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.99. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $56.96 and a 52-week high of $106.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.14.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.848 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$133.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.27.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

