Bank OZK Has $10.34 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bank OZK lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,182 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 4.6% of Bank OZK’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bank OZK’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $1,254,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 19,839 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,669,100 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,041,990,000 after acquiring an additional 375,809 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% in the first quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,720 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 35,006 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT opened at $299.72 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $305.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.39.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.