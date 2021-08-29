Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Acquired by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 195.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,017 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Bank OZK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

OZK stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.33. 422,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,111. Bank OZK has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $45.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.35 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 44.62% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 50.44%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

