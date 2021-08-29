Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $168.20.

BCS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Barclays to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from 230.00 to 240.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Barclays to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from 180.00 to 190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Barclays to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from 170.00 to 180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of BCS opened at $10.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82. Barclays has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $10.78. The company has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.111 dividend. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Barclays’s payout ratio is 44.90%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Barclays by 268.0% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Barclays in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Barclays by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

