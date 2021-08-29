Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the July 29th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several brokerages have commented on BTDPY. Liberum Capital raised Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America upgraded Barratt Developments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barratt Developments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

BTDPY stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,093. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.90. Barratt Developments has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $23.86.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

