Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Short Interest Up 54.5% in August

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the July 29th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 34.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYCBF opened at $2,500.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,448.42. Barry Callebaut has a one year low of $2,085.00 and a one year high of $2,600.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barry Callebaut in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. started coverage on shares of Barry Callebaut in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Barry Callebaut in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Barry Callebaut AG engages in the manufacture and trade of cocoa, chocolate, and confectionery products. It distributes its products under the following brands: Barry Callebaut, Callebaut, Cacao Barry, Carma, Van Leer, Van Houten, Bensdorp, Delfi, Chadler, Caprimo, Le Royal, and Ögonblink. The company was founded by Klaus Johann Jacobs in December 13, 1994 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

