Base Protocol (BASE) Price Reaches $2.12 on Exchanges

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Base Protocol coin can currently be bought for $2.12 or 0.00004342 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Base Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $18,984.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Base Protocol

BASE is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 650,757 coins and its circulating supply is 480,657 coins. Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

